Be Proactive, Not Pro-anxious
Being proactive entails creating or controlling a situation by causing something to happen rather than waiting for it to happen and then reacting to it. In this context,“proactive”is usually contrasted with “reactive,” and we are often open to the criticism that we should be more proactive. Knowing that your car is having problems, the proactive response would be to make the repairs ahead of time rather than waiting for your car to break down on the side of the road. When thinking about the future, it is common for us to worry about events that may or may not happen, and thus we are often “pro-anxious,”when we might be proactive. Anxiety can serve a useful purpose in our lives; it has been aptly described as an alarm which warns us of danger. When we have legitimate anxieties, it is like the smoke alarm telling us that something is burning, but when we have anxiety over nothing, that is like the false alarm when nothing is on fire. When the anxieties are real, it is best to be proactive. When there is nothing we can do about the situation, the biblical advice to “not worry about tomorrow”is appropriate. When there is something we can and should do, we should follow the advice given in Proverbs, and be like the ant who stores up its food for the winter.
–Christopher Simon