We cannot eat gold
Those espousing a simpler way of life
have often reminded us that we can’t
eat money.There are many stories
about native Americans being perplexed by
the obsession of the newly arrived Europeans
with gold.More recently this meme has
found favor with environmentalists,who
worry that corporate interests will destroy
the earth’s ability to provide healthy food.
This idea is even put forward by modern-day
survivalists who had previously advised
people to invest in gold,fearing that
traditional currency would be useless when
society eventually fails. Some of them now
argue that gold will be as useless as currency
in the coming apocalypse, precisely because
you can’t eat gold.It is better to have a
reliable store of food, or the means of
producing it,they say,than gold.But why are
we so obsessed with money in the first place?
For anyone who has ever struggled to come
up with enough money to buy food, or to
pay the rent,the answer is obvious: money
provides us with a modicum of security.We
may not be able to eat money, but money can
usually buy us food. Having a surplus of
money gives us the peace of mind to not
worry about the unexpected expenses of life.
While there is nothing wrong with saving
for a rainy day,the question is whether we
have the right attitude about money.
– Christopher Simon