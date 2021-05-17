We cannot eat gold

Those espousing a simpler way of life

have often reminded us that we can’t

eat money.There are many stories

about native Americans being perplexed by

the obsession of the newly arrived Europeans

with gold.More recently this meme has

found favor with environmentalists,who

worry that corporate interests will destroy

the earth’s ability to provide healthy food.

This idea is even put forward by modern-day

survivalists who had previously advised

people to invest in gold,fearing that

traditional currency would be useless when

society eventually fails. Some of them now

argue that gold will be as useless as currency

in the coming apocalypse, precisely because

you can’t eat gold.It is better to have a

reliable store of food, or the means of

producing it,they say,than gold.But why are

we so obsessed with money in the first place?

For anyone who has ever struggled to come

up with enough money to buy food, or to

pay the rent,the answer is obvious: money

provides us with a modicum of security.We

may not be able to eat money, but money can

usually buy us food. Having a surplus of

money gives us the peace of mind to not

worry about the unexpected expenses of life.

While there is nothing wrong with saving

for a rainy day,the question is whether we

have the right attitude about money.

– Christopher Simon