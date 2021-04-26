Only Love Can Conquer Hate
That love is the antidote to
hatred is a message that bears
repeating. Every major religion
has made this point in one way or
another, and yet it is a lesson that
some never learn. Buddha put it this
way: “Hatred does not cease by
hatred, but only by love. This is the
eternal rule.” Jesus said something
similar five centuries later: “Love
your enemies and pray for those who
persecute you, that you may be
children of your Father in heaven.”
(Matthew 5:44-45 NIV) Likewise in
the Koran we hear these words:
“Good and evil cannot be equal.
Respond to evil with what is best,
then the one you are in a feud with
will be like a close friend.” (41:34)
This is a hard lesson for us to learn,
as we often think that the person
who harmed us deserves to be
harmed. But the path of revenge just
leads to ever-growing cycles of
violence and hatred. The only way to
stop the cycle of hatred and turn the
tide is with love. Now more than ever,
what the world needs is more love
and less hate. Do your part to sow
the seeds of love wherever you can,
and especially when you are
contending with hatred or animosity.
–Christopher Simon