Only love can conquer hate
That love is the antidote to hatred is a message that bears repeating. Every major religion has made this point in one way or another, and yet it is a lesson that some never learn.
Buddha put it this way: “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love. This is the eternal rule.” Jesus said something similar five centuries later: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:44-45 NIV) Likewise in the Koran we hear these words: “Good and evil cannot be equal. Respond to evil with what is best, then the one you are in a feud with will be like a close friend.” (41:34)
This is a hard lesson for us to learn, as we often think that the person who harmed us deserves to be harmed. But the path of revenge just leads to ever-growing cycles of violence and hatred. The only way to stop the cycle of hatred and turn the tide is with love. Now more than ever, what the world needs is more love and less hate. Do your part to sow the seeds of love wherever you can, and especially when you are contending with hatred or animosity
–Christopher Simon