The Virtue of Constancy

Virtue must be inculcated when

we are young, because the

virtues are essentially habits of

acting properly, as Aristotle pointed

out some 2500 years ago. If those

good habits are not developed early

on, it’s much harder to develop them

when we are older. And whether we

have inculcated virtue from our

youth or not, we are all tossed back

and forth by the winds of selfish

desire and vice. Even when we know

what the right thing to do is, we are

often tempted to do the opposite.

Knowing that we should return the

dropped or misplaced ten-dollar bill

to its rightful owner, we are still

tempted to slip it in our pocket and

keep it for ourselves. If we have been

raised right, however, we won’t sleep

well. Likewise, in so many areas of

our life, we know we should be

temperate when it comes to eating

and drinking, and all of our

appetites, but we are still tempted to

overdo it. The virtue of constancy is

in some ways a virtue which helps us

stay on the path of virtue, telling us

to steer clear of vice and always do

the right thing, despite obstacles in

our path. Perseverance is the virtue

that allows us to keep striving to do

the right thing, despite the difficulty

of continuing the act itself, while

constancy is the virtue of continuing

to do the right thing despite external

difficulties. We get distracted, we

lose patience, and often we just want

to do the easy thing, but constancy

keeps us on the right path.

– Christopher Simon