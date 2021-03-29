Do the good you can
Human beings know how to help
each other. We rise to the
occasion after natural disasters, for
instance, and demonstrate that we are at
our best when our fellow humans need us
most. But why can’t we do this all the time?
What keeps us from reaching out and
helping others in the mundane give and
take of our everyday lives? Or why do we
sometimes fail to rise to the occasion in
certain crises, such as helping refugees from
war-torn regions. The fact that we
sometimes help and other times look away
or just plain refuse to help is perhaps an
indictment of our moral sentiments, the
feelings of empathy and sympathy which
move us to help. Sometimes our
heartstrings are pulled and we rise to the
occasion and other times we fail to do so.
Social Psychology offers some clues to this
puzzle. It turns out that what is referred to
as bystander apathy (not helping when you
see someone in need) can be overcome by
1) noticing that someone needs help; 2)
interpreting the situation as one where you
could be helpful; 3) taking responsibility for
helping; 4) developing a plan (or deciding
what should be done); and 5)
implementing the plan. It’s not terribly
complicated. Most of us could be doing
more to help our sisters and brothers in
need.
– Christopher Simon