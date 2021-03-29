Do the good you can

Human beings know how to help

each other. We rise to the

occasion after natural disasters, for

instance, and demonstrate that we are at

our best when our fellow humans need us

most. But why can’t we do this all the time?

What keeps us from reaching out and

helping others in the mundane give and

take of our everyday lives? Or why do we

sometimes fail to rise to the occasion in

certain crises, such as helping refugees from

war-torn regions. The fact that we

sometimes help and other times look away

or just plain refuse to help is perhaps an

indictment of our moral sentiments, the

feelings of empathy and sympathy which

move us to help. Sometimes our

heartstrings are pulled and we rise to the

occasion and other times we fail to do so.

Social Psychology offers some clues to this

puzzle. It turns out that what is referred to

as bystander apathy (not helping when you

see someone in need) can be overcome by

1) noticing that someone needs help; 2)

interpreting the situation as one where you

could be helpful; 3) taking responsibility for

helping; 4) developing a plan (or deciding

what should be done); and 5)

implementing the plan. It’s not terribly

complicated. Most of us could be doing

more to help our sisters and brothers in

need.

– Christopher Simon