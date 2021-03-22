One Day at a Time
“Anyone can carry his burden, however heavy, until nightfall. Anyone can do his work, however hard, for one day. Anyone can live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely, until the sun goes down. And this is all that life really means.”
-Robert Louis Stevenson
Sometimes the enormity of a task can be daunting. A project at school or at work may be too big to be completed in the allotted time and cause us to be so anxious that we fear losing our job or receiving a failing grade on the assignment. Oftentimes the problem is our perception that we must get it all done right now! Just as we eat a large meal one bite at a time, big jobs should be completed one step at a time. And this lesson is not just for projects which we must complete at work or at school. The project of life requires us to love our friends, families, and neighbors, and this can often be exceedingly difficult. People can be hard to love and often try our patience, but these are the times when it is even more important to act with tenderness and loving kindness. As the day wears on, our patience often wears thin and our reserves of charity and kindness begin to run low. Then it may be important to take some time by yourself to pray or just to be with your thoughts. If you cannot act kindly, sometimes the next best thing is simply to remove yourself from the situation. At least that way you will not regret saying or doing something unkind. And finally, if the task at hand is too much for the day, consider whether you can at least get through the next hour, or even the next minute. With God’s help, all things are possible.
–Christopher Simon