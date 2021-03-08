One day at a time

“Anyone can carry his burden,

however heavy, until nightfall.

Anyone can do his work,

however hard, for one day. Anyone can

live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely,

until the sun goes down. And this is

all that life really means.” -Robert

Louis Stevenson

Sometimes the enormity of a task can

be daunting. A project at school or at

work may be too big to be completed

in the allotted time and cause us to be

so anxious that we fear losing our job

or receiving a failing grade on the

assignment. Oftentimes the problem is

our perception that we must get it all

done right now! Just as we eat a large

meal one bite at a time, big jobs

should be completed one step at a

time. And this lesson is not just for

projects which we must complete at

work or at school. The project of life

requires us to love our friends,

families, and neighbors, and this can

often be exceedingly difficult. People

can be hard to love and often try our

patience, but these are the times when

it is even more important to act with

tenderness and loving kindness. As the

day wears on, our patience often

wears thin and our reserves of charity

and kindness begin to run low. Then it

may be important to take some time

by yourself to pray or just to be with

your thoughts. If you cannot act kindly,

sometimes the next best thing is

simply to remove yourself from the

situation. At least that way you will not

regret saying or doing something

unkind. And finally, if the task at hand is

too much for the day, consider whether

you can at least get through the next

hour, or even the next minute. With

God’s help, all things are possible.

–Christopher Simon