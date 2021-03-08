One day at a time
“Anyone can carry his burden,
however heavy, until nightfall.
Anyone can do his work,
however hard, for one day. Anyone can
live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely,
until the sun goes down. And this is
all that life really means.” -Robert
Louis Stevenson
Sometimes the enormity of a task can
be daunting. A project at school or at
work may be too big to be completed
in the allotted time and cause us to be
so anxious that we fear losing our job
or receiving a failing grade on the
assignment. Oftentimes the problem is
our perception that we must get it all
done right now! Just as we eat a large
meal one bite at a time, big jobs
should be completed one step at a
time. And this lesson is not just for
projects which we must complete at
work or at school. The project of life
requires us to love our friends,
families, and neighbors, and this can
often be exceedingly difficult. People
can be hard to love and often try our
patience, but these are the times when
it is even more important to act with
tenderness and loving kindness. As the
day wears on, our patience often
wears thin and our reserves of charity
and kindness begin to run low. Then it
may be important to take some time
by yourself to pray or just to be with
your thoughts. If you cannot act kindly,
sometimes the next best thing is
simply to remove yourself from the
situation. At least that way you will not
regret saying or doing something
unkind. And finally, if the task at hand is
too much for the day, consider whether
you can at least get through the next
hour, or even the next minute. With
God’s help, all things are possible.
–Christopher Simon