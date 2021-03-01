Forgive Yourself
That we tend to remember misdeeds years (and sometimes even decades) after the original offense says something important about us. That is, we are deeply imbued with a sense of morality, and when we have committed a serious offense, especially one which hurts another person, we may have trouble getting over the shame and humiliation, even long after the other person has forgiven us. But what good is holding onto all of that shame and humiliation? We may never forget the wrong committed, and the other person probably won’t either, if it was something serious, but we should try to find it within ourselves to forgive ourselves. Jesus died for all of our sins, even the ones we can’t seem to forgive ourselves for, and not forgiving ourselves is tantamount to not trusting that God has forgiven us. A good question to ask in these circumstances is whether, knowing what you know now, you would still commit the sin. If the answer is no ,then you have learned your lesson and it’s time to move on.
–Christopher Simon