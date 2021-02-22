A Gentle Response
“A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
–Proverbs 15:1 NIV
It is only natural to answer harshly when someone starts the conversation harshly. Parents often start conversations with their children by yelling at them or asking questions in an accusatory tone, and it is no wonder that their children then take a defensive posture. We do this with our partners, our roommates, and our workmates, and we see it all too often in politics. If strife and division are what we are trying to achieve, the harsh word and the harsh response is a sure way to get it, but if we’re looking for love and unity, we should consider the gentle answer. Admittedly it can be extremely difficult to do this. When someone starts a conversation by yelling at us, or accusing us of something we didn’t do, the natural response is to yell back and accuse the other person of not knowing what they are talking about. But it is better to take a few seconds to consider what the gentle response should be. Sometimes the gentle response is simply to answer truthfully but softly and suggest that the problem can be worked out if we talk about it. Criticism is never easy to take, and however gently it is given, the recipient is likely to feel defensive, but defensiveness need not lead to strife and harsh words.
–Christopher Simon