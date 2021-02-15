Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.