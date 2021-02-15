Giving Up Control
Much of our lives is spent trying
to control things over which we
have little control. Parents,
teachers and managers have the task
of molding and controlling the people
in their charge, and the best of them
have some success at it, but the fact
that many of us are just not cut out to
be parents, teachers or managers
makes us realize how hard it is to
control others. Parents and teachers
are fortunate that children are great
imitators of others, and half of what
counts as raising children probably
amounts to nothing more than children
imitating their parents, with some
guidance and scaffolding provided by
the parents. The folly of trying to
control others is perhaps most
apparent when we realize how little we
are able to control our own behavior,
attitudes and emotions. What makes
us think we can make someone else
“toe the line” when we can’t do it
ourselves? Some of us have designed
our lives to maximize our control.
Living alone gives you more control
than living with others. Certain jobs
give you more control than others. And
knowing certain things, and knowing
where the “levers of power” reside can
give you more control than you would
otherwise have. And yet we are at the
mercy of a thousand random forces
and a world in which we are at best a
guest, and at worst, flotsam and
jetsam in a stormy ocean. Give up
your illusion of control, and find peace
in just being here, and being here with
others over whom you have little
control. Trust that God has everything
under control. Let go and let God.
–Christopher Simon