In an article about a proposed asphalt plant published in our Feb. 4 edition, the Observer wrote that Brooklyn resident Michael Brusberg had concerns over “potential health impacts” of the plant. The article has since been updated online to change his concerns to “potential air quality and odor impacts.” A quote was also slightly modified to clarify that his statement about 85% of neighbors being against the plan was taken from a village-wide survey, it was not his own opinion or observation.
The Observer regrets the errors.