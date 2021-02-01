Constancy in a rapidly changing world
The first time I heard about the
concept of “future shock,” a
state of distress or disorientation due to rapid social or
technological change, I was relatively
young, still in high school, and I recall
thinking that change isn’t that hard to
deal with, and in fact can be exciting.
As we age, however, there can be too
much change in too short a period of
time for us to adjust in a healthy way.
While the young may adapt easily to
their new phones or computers, many
of us “old-timers” feel like every time
our phone or computer is updated it
is an annoyance, and we have to
relearn how to do things that were
simple yesterday. It doesn’t do much
good to tell yourself that this is an
opportunity to grow and learn
something new, or that it’s helping to
keep us mentally flexible. It is still
annoying. One consolation is that
there are always things to go back to
which feel constant in this rapidly
changing world, and the greatest of
these is God. God, and God’s word,
never changes. He is the immutable
One which contains all of this
change. Reading the Bible and saying
our prayers is comforting, in part,
because it never changes, and we
realize that even if we live a hundred
years, God will be there for us.
–Christopher Simon