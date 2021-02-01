Constancy in a rapidly changing world

The first time I heard about the

concept of “future shock,” a

state of distress or disorientation due to rapid social or

technological change, I was relatively

young, still in high school, and I recall

thinking that change isn’t that hard to

deal with, and in fact can be exciting.

As we age, however, there can be too

much change in too short a period of

time for us to adjust in a healthy way.

While the young may adapt easily to

their new phones or computers, many

of us “old-timers” feel like every time

our phone or computer is updated it

is an annoyance, and we have to

relearn how to do things that were

simple yesterday. It doesn’t do much

good to tell yourself that this is an

opportunity to grow and learn

something new, or that it’s helping to

keep us mentally flexible. It is still

annoying. One consolation is that

there are always things to go back to

which feel constant in this rapidly

changing world, and the greatest of

these is God. God, and God’s word,

never changes. He is the immutable

One which contains all of this

change. Reading the Bible and saying

our prayers is comforting, in part,

because it never changes, and we

realize that even if we live a hundred

years, God will be there for us.

–Christopher Simon