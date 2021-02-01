The less we have the more we can give
The freedom that comes from voluntary poverty is related to the fact that having few material possessions allows us to give more of ourselves and to be free of the worries and hassles that come with cars, houses, and other material things that require upkeep. Be happy with what you have and happy with what you don’t have. Mother Teresa exhorted her followers to give until it hurts, to relish their poverty, and to understand how voluntary poverty freed one for more important pursuits. The Bible has several important messages about poverty. First, it is clear throughout the Bible that someone who exploits the poor is committing a serious sin for which the Lord will exact punishment: “Do not exploit the poor because they are poor and do not crush the needy in court, for the Lord will take up their case and will exact life for life.” (Proverbs 22:22-23 NIV) Secondly, and perhaps more important, we are told that our charity and generosity must be done willingly and with an eye to helping our fellow man: “Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?”(James 2:15-16 NIV) And finally, remember that love is an action, and not simply an emotion. We are commanded to love, and we do this through our everyday actions with the people we meet.
–Christopher Simon