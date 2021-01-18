Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.