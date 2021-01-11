Giving up control

Much of our lives is spent trying

to control things over which we

have little control. Parents,

teachers and managers have the task

of molding and controlling the people

in their charge, and the best of them

have some success at it, but the fact

that many of us are just not cut out to

be parents, teachers or managers

makes us realize how hard it is to

control others. Parents and teachers

are fortunate that children are great

imitators of others, and half of what

counts as raising children probably

amounts to nothing more than children

imitating their parents, with some

guidance and scaffolding provided by

the parents. The folly of trying to

control others is perhaps most

apparent when we realize how little we

are able to control our own behavior,

attitudes and emotions. What makes

us think we can make someone else

“toe the line” when we can’t do it

ourselves? Some of us have designed

our lives to maximize our control.

Living alone gives you more control

than living with others. Certain jobs

give you more control than others. And

knowing certain things, and knowing

where the “levers of power” reside can

give you more control than you would

otherwise have. And yet we are at the

mercy of a thousand random forces

and a world in which we are at best a

guest, and at worst, flotsam and

jetsam in a stormy ocean. Give up

your illusion of control, and find peace

in just being here, and being here with

others over whom you have little

control. Trust that God has everything

under control. Let go and let God.

–Christopher Simon