MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
NAS = no added salt
Thursday, Jan. 14
Egg Salad on Whole Wheat Bread
Split Pea Soup
Applesauce
Peach Pie Bar
MO – n/a
NCS – SF Jell-O
Friday, Jan. 15
BBQ Ribs
Baked Potato
Peaches
Roll
Peanut Butter Cookie
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Cookie
Monday, Jan. 18
Chicken and Gravy over White Bread
Carrots
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Vanilla Pudding
MO – Veggie Chicken and Gravy
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, Whole Wheat Bun, Cheese
Yams
Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Lemon Italian Ice
MO – Multi-Grain Burger
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Meatballs in Marinara over Penne Pasta
Carrots
Mixed Greens Salad
Banana
Cheesecake Brownie
MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara
NCS – SF Pudding
Thursday, Jan. 21
Pork Loin in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Garden Blend Vegetables
Whole Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Carnival Cookie
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS – SF Cookie