MO = meatless option

NCS = no concentrated sugar

NAS = no added salt

Thursday, Jan. 14

Egg Salad on Whole Wheat Bread

Split Pea Soup

Applesauce

Peach Pie Bar

MO – n/a

NCS – SF Jell-O

Friday, Jan. 15

BBQ Ribs

Baked Potato

Peaches

Roll

Peanut Butter Cookie

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Cookie

Monday, Jan. 18

Chicken and Gravy over White Bread

Carrots

Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Vanilla Pudding

MO – Veggie Chicken and Gravy

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Fish Sandwich:  Breaded Fillet, Whole Wheat Bun, Cheese

Yams

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Lemon Italian Ice

MO – Multi-Grain Burger

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Meatballs in Marinara over Penne Pasta

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – SF Pudding

Thursday, Jan. 21

Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Garden Blend Vegetables

Whole Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Carnival Cookie

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – SF Cookie