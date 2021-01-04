New Beginnings

January is named after the twofaced Roman god Janus (one facing

forward and one backward),

suggesting we should

simultaneously look backwards and

forwards at the start of the new

year. But sometimes it is best to

just look forward and forget about

the past. We can’t change it, and

sometimes the best that we can say

about the past is that it is over. As

we look forward to the new year,

learn from the past but leave it

behind. Being forward-looking allows

us to lean into our plans for the new

year. Think about your goals for this

year and what you can do to make

them happen. Some of these goals

may benefit from planning and

writing them down, but keep in mind

that you can rarely anticipate

everything that will happen. Do not

get discouraged if you slip up on

your resolutions. No diet or exercise

plan is ever adhered to perfectly,

but get back to your regimen after a

slip-up. And finally, ask the Lord to

help you with your plans and

resolutions. True saintliness is

giving up your will and surrendering

completely to the will of God. Let

this year be the year that you follow

God’s will in everything.

–Christopher Simon