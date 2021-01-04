New Beginnings
January is named after the twofaced Roman god Janus (one facing
forward and one backward),
suggesting we should
simultaneously look backwards and
forwards at the start of the new
year. But sometimes it is best to
just look forward and forget about
the past. We can’t change it, and
sometimes the best that we can say
about the past is that it is over. As
we look forward to the new year,
learn from the past but leave it
behind. Being forward-looking allows
us to lean into our plans for the new
year. Think about your goals for this
year and what you can do to make
them happen. Some of these goals
may benefit from planning and
writing them down, but keep in mind
that you can rarely anticipate
everything that will happen. Do not
get discouraged if you slip up on
your resolutions. No diet or exercise
plan is ever adhered to perfectly,
but get back to your regimen after a
slip-up. And finally, ask the Lord to
help you with your plans and
resolutions. True saintliness is
giving up your will and surrendering
completely to the will of God. Let
this year be the year that you follow
God’s will in everything.
–Christopher Simon