The Verona boys hockey team played nine periods in a little more than 24 hours and emerged atop WIAA Division 1.
Junior forward Leo Renlund scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the state championship as the third-seeded Wildcats edged top-seeded Notre Dame de la Baie 2-1 on Saturday, March 7, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison.
Senior captain Cale Rufenacht also scored in the championship. Verona won its second state title in program history and first since 2014.
Junior forward Walker Haessig scored in double overtime in the Wildcats' 1-0 state semifinal win over second-seeded Chippewa Falls on Friday, March 6.
Verona junior goaltender Kaden Grant stopped 61 of 62 shots he faced in the two state tournament games.