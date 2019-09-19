A plan to build a 200-acre subdivision on the city’s north side cleared some hurdles this year but still awaits the city’s approval.
Forward Development Group representative Ron Henshue told the Press this month the company looks to submit its final plan for the development Oct. 4. The unconventional setup, with winding roads and “linear parks” along a system of trails, has gotten a warm reception, but some of the complications resulting from it have not.
Whispering Coves would be located southwest of the County Hwys. M and PD intersection. Development there has been discussed by alders for more than a decade, and the expansion of that intersection is likely to ripen the market for the area.
What essentially was the sixth version of the plan went to the city in July, and alders balked at some of the planned “pocket parks,” within cul-de-sacs, a limited central park, access to County Hwy. M and the stormwater management plan. Henshue said the pocket parks have been eliminated, the central park has been increased and a deal to improve access to M has been worked out.
Henshue called the stormwater management plan the most difficult part of the process, partly because the record rains last August and the resulting wetness all over the county have made planners and politicians more concerned about stormwater.
If the most recent plan passes muster next month, Henshue said the company would begin grading the site this year.