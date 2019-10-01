Thursday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center

8 a.m.- Zumba Gold

9 a.m. — Daily Exercise

10 a.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center

2 p.m. — Zumba Gold

3 p.m. — Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

6 p.m. — Salem Church Service

7 p.m. — Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center

8 p.m. — Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

Friday, Oct. 4

7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

1 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

5 p.m. — 2018 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. — Byrd Brothers at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Saturday, Oct. 5

8 a.m. — Common Council from 09-30-19

11 a.m. — Vintage Verona Sports

1 p.m. — 2018 Wildcats Football

4:30 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

6 p.m. – Common Council from 09-30-19

9 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. — Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

11 p.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Sunday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. — Hindu Cultural Hour

9 a.m. – Resurrection Church

10 a.m. — Salem Church Service

Noon — Common Council from 09-30-19

3 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports

4:30 p.m. — Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

6 p.m. – Common Council from 09-30-19

9 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

11 p.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Monday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

1 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center

3 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. — Sugar Crush at Senior Center

5 p.m. — 2018 Wildcats Football

6:30 p.m. — Plan Commission Live

9 p.m. — Hindu Cultural Hour

10 p.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Tuesday, Oct. 8

7 a.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center

10 a.m.- Zumba Gold

9 a.m. — Daily Exercise

10 a.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center

2 p.m.- Zumba Gold

3 p.m. — Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

6 p.m. — Resurrection Church

8 p.m. — Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center

9 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center

10 p.m. — Badger Prarie at the Historical Society

Wednesday, Oct. 9

7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

1 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

5 p.m. — Plan Commission from 10-07-19

7 p.m. — Capital City Band

8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. — Byrd Brothers at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

Thursday, Oct. 10

7 a.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center

8 a.m.- Zumba Gold

9 a.m. — Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center

2 p.m. — Zumba Gold

3 p.m. — Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center

6 p.m. — Salem Church Service

7 p.m. — Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center

8 p.m. — Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society