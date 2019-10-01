Thursday, Oct. 3
7 a.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center
8 a.m.- Zumba Gold
9 a.m. — Daily Exercise
10 a.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center
2 p.m. — Zumba Gold
3 p.m. — Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
6 p.m. — Salem Church Service
7 p.m. — Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center
8 p.m. — Daily Exercise
9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
Friday, Oct. 4
7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
1 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
4 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
5 p.m. — 2018 Wildcats Football
9 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. — Byrd Brothers at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Saturday, Oct. 5
8 a.m. — Common Council from 09-30-19
11 a.m. — Vintage Verona Sports
1 p.m. — 2018 Wildcats Football
4:30 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
6 p.m. – Common Council from 09-30-19
9 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. — Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
11 p.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Sunday, Oct. 6
7 a.m. — Hindu Cultural Hour
9 a.m. – Resurrection Church
10 a.m. — Salem Church Service
Noon — Common Council from 09-30-19
3 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports
4:30 p.m. — Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
6 p.m. – Common Council from 09-30-19
9 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
11 p.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Monday, Oct. 7
7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
1 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center
3 p.m. — Vintage Verona Sports
4 p.m. — Sugar Crush at Senior Center
5 p.m. — 2018 Wildcats Football
6:30 p.m. — Plan Commission Live
9 p.m. — Hindu Cultural Hour
10 p.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 8
7 a.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center
10 a.m.- Zumba Gold
9 a.m. — Daily Exercise
10 a.m. — Jesse Walker at Senior Center
2 p.m.- Zumba Gold
3 p.m. — Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
6 p.m. — Resurrection Church
8 p.m. — Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center
9 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center
10 p.m. — Badger Prarie at the Historical Society
Wednesday, Oct. 9
7 a.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
1 p.m. — Skip Jones at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
5 p.m. — Plan Commission from 10-07-19
7 p.m. — Capital City Band
8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. — Byrd Brothers at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 10
7 a.m. – Byrd Brothers at Senior Center
8 a.m.- Zumba Gold
9 a.m. — Daily Exercise
10 a.m. – Jesse Walker at Senior Center
2 p.m. — Zumba Gold
3 p.m. — Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Estate Planning at Senior Center
5 p.m. – Sugar Crush at Senior Center
6 p.m. — Salem Church Service
7 p.m. — Diabetes/K9 Presentation at Senior Center
8 p.m. — Daily Exercise
9 p.m. – Skip Jones at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Badger Prarie at the Historical Society