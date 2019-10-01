Cartoon collision
Two nationally syndicated cartoonists, Leigh Rubin and Phil Hands will be at the Verona Public Library 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Rubin created the “Rubes” comic and Hands is an editorial cartoonist with the Wisconsin State Journal.
The event description reads, “If you’ve ever wanted to meet a professional smart aleck or a full-time doodlers, here’s your chance.”
For information, call 845-7180.
Natural Path Sanctuary
The senior center is organizing a tour of the Farley Center and the Natural Path Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Participants should meet at the senior center to carpool to the sanctuary by 10 a.m.
Shedd Farley will give a presentation as participants walk through the center.
For information, call 845-7471.
Tabletop Games
Tabletop games are available for open play at the Verona Public Library 4-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10. The event is geared for ages 12-18.
Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition is available, along with other tabletop games.
All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
For information, call 845-7180.
Eplegaarden Story Time
The Verona Public Library is having story time at Eplegaarden. From 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, children up to age 5 are welcome to Eplegaarden, 2227 Fitchburg Road, for 30 minutes of stories and songs.
Library books will be available for check out.
For information, call 845-7180.
Blood Drive
A local blood drive is scheduled 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at St. Andrew Catholic, 301 N. Main St.
Appointments last roughly an hour.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required to check in. Individuals should weigh at least 110 pounds, be 17 years of age or older and be in general good health to be eligible to donate.
Walk ins are welcome.
For information visit redcrossblood.org