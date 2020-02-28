In the Feb. 21 edition of the Verona Press, an article titled “Start, end times expected to the same” failed to note which academic year’s times they were staying the same as, since changes were made to some start times in 2020-21 to allow enough days in June for building renovations. The start/end times for school days will be the same as those had for the 2018-19 year. Thanks to a curious reader Tim Liebhold, who asked about it on Twitter.