Thursday, Oct. 3
• 4-5:30 p.m., Anime and manga club (ages 12-18), library, 845-7180
• 6-7 p.m., Evening Caregiver Support Group (repeats first and third Thursdays; refreshments 5:30-6 p.m.), senior center, 845-7471
• 7-8:30 p.m., When Cartoon Worlds Collide: A Twistedly Absurd Mashup of Politics and Comics with Phil Hands and Leigh Rubin (registration required), library, 845-7180
Friday, Oct. 4
• 4:10 p.m., Verona Homecoming parade, North Main Street, West Verona Avenue, West Lawn Avenue
• 7 p.m., Homecoming Varsity football game, Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., verona.k12.wi.us
Monday, Oct. 7
• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Rendever virtual reality tour: “Mystery Trip” (registration limited to six participants), senior center, 845-7471
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• 10 a.m to noon, Farley Center and Natural Path Sanctuary tour, senior center, 845-7471
• 3-6:30 p.m., Verona Artist and Farmers Market, Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., veronasmarket.com
• 6 p.m., “The Public” film screening, library, 845-7180
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 3 p.m., Veterans Club (repeats second Thursdays), senior center, 845-7471
• 7:30 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater’s “Young Frankenstein,” Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m., Death cafe, senior center, 845-7471
• 10:30-11 a.m., Eplegaarden Story Time, 2227 Fitchburg Road,845-7180.
• 7:30 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater’s “Young Frankenstein,” Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 10 a.m. STEAM Fair, library, 845-7180
• 7:30-11:30 a.m., Blood Drive, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., redcrossblood.org
• 2 and 7:30 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater’s “Young Frankenstein,” Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org
Sunday, Oct. 13
• 2 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater’s “Young Frankenstein,” Verona Area Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., vact.org