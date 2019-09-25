Officer Ryan Adkins said Coffee with a Cop is meant to add an extra layer of engagement to the community he and fellow Verona officers serve.
The event, which has been going on for at least five years, Adkins said, is set for 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery, 300 S. Main St.
Participants can meet officers in a relaxed atmosphere and ask questions, share concerns or simply have a conversation. There is free coffee and Adkins said he hopes the event will allow residents and officers to let their guard down.
“Sometimes people ask if we are married, or about our kids,” Adkins said. “It makes us seem more human.”
The coffee with a cop program has 1,500 events nationwide.