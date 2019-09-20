To celebrate fall colors, pumpkins, apples and spices, the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its third annual Verona Fall Fest.
The outdoor event is set for 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Hometown U.S.A. Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St.
Chamber executive director Le Jordan wanted a Verona celebration during each season of the year, chamber member Molly Solie said, so three years ago, the Chamber created the fall festival.
“What is not to love? It is sweater weather, apples and pumpkins, spices and the weather is cooler. The mosquitoes are dying and the colors are beautiful,” Solie, whose favorite season is fall, said.
For the event’s first year, the chamber planned for about 200-500 people and wound up drawing 2,000. This year, it’s well stocked with plenty of food carts and activities to cater to all Verona autumn lovers.
There will be a petting zoo, obstacle course, lawn games, crafts, face painting and balloon sculptures. Monsters University will be played, along with a visit from “Mike Wazowski” himself.
However, this is not just an event for kids and families, Solie said. There will also be a beer tent, hayrides and a bonfire.
“There is quite literally something for everyone,” she said. “Anybody can come and have a really good time.”