Verona Area School District students performed better on the Wisconsin Forward exam last year compared to the 2017-18 school year.
The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced increased in each of math, English Language Arts and social studies. In the latter two, more VASD students scored advanced or proficient in those two highest categories than did so statewide, but in math, the VASD numbers were below the state scores.
On the ELA portion, taken by students in grades 3 through 8, 43.4% of VASD students scored proficient or advanced, up from 42.7% the year prior. The 2018-19 group also beat the state average of 40.9%.
In social studies, taken by students in grades 4, 8 and 10, 55.5% of VASD students scored proficient or advanced in those categories, well above the state average of 49%. It was also a large increase over the prior year, when 50.5% of VASD students scored proficient or advanced.
While more VASD students scored at those levels in math in the 2018-19 school year than 2017-18 — 40.7% to 40% — it was still below the statewide percentage of 43.4%. Students in grades 3 through 8 take the math portion.
The Forward Exam measures student progress toward achieving the Wisconsin state academic standards. The science portion of the exam was changed last year, so scores were not yet available on the state Department of Public Instruction’s data website.