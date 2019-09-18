The last few weeks of rainy weather have played right into the hands of Tri 4 Schools.
The group’s annual Family Mud Run is Saturday, Sept. 21, at Festival Park, and Tri 4 Schools director Katie Hensel said “there will definitely be mud” throughout much of the course – just like last year, when the run came weeks after flooding had left the terrain extremely muddy.
She said the family friendly event offers a different opportunity for kids and their families.
“It’s our only Tri 4 Schools event that kids and adults can do together,” Hensel said. “It’s really fun to have that kind of family atmosphere.”
The registration area will open that morning at 7 a.m., and Hensel said there are usually a few spots open, though she encouraged signing up early to guarantee a spot. The long course waves begin at 8 a.m., medium course waves at 8:40 a.m. and short course waves at 10:35 a.m.
The shortest course, recommended for ages 3 to 5, is .3 miles. The medium, recommended for ages 6 to 11, is 1.5 miles, and anyone older than that is encouraged to do the 3-mile long course. Participants can sign up for any course no matter their age.
Race day registration costs $30 for ages 3 to 17, $45 for adult long course, $35 for adult medium course and $25 for adult short course. Hensel said scholarships are available for any child who qualifies for free and reduced lunch at school. Email kbrasel@tri4schools.org for help with the entry fee.
“We want to make sure it’s something that’s accessible for families,” Hensel said.
The course will include obstacles “meant to be fun” throughout, Hensel said, and they will be “challenging but not dangerous.”
“(We are) offering something a little bit lower barrier to entry than a triathlon, which is what we mostly focus on,” she said. “(It’s) a great way for families to bond over something that was healthy and active.”
For information on the race and Tri 4 Schools, visit tri4schools.org.