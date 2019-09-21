Three Verona Area High School seniors are semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship.
Gillian Cartwright, Mira Deutsch and Megan Diller are among about 16,000 nationwide, according to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. About 7,600 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $31 million, will be awarded next spring.
According to the release, more than 90% of the semifinalists will move to the finalist stage, with about half of those receiving an award. Semifinalists will find out in February if they’ve moved on to the next level.
The semifinalists are among the top 1% of the 1.5 million juniors who took the Preliminary SAT in 2018, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants.
Semifinalists and an official from their high school are required to submit a detailed scholarship application to become a finalist. That must include information on the student’s academic record, employment, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, and honors and awards received, according to the release.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be awarded next spring: 2,500 on a state-representational basis, 1,000 through corporate sponsorships and 4,100 through colleges. Those scholarships will be announced next April through July.