The biggest question for the Verona Area Soccer Club was how to handle registration fees for the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association after the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association canceled the spring season.
MAYSA announced the cancellation of its spring activities on Thursday, April 30, including local league play, sanctioned tournaments and in-person club training through the end of June.
According to a news release, the association suspended spring activities on March 12. The decision to cancel the season was based on Gov. Tony Evers’ updated “Safer at Home” order that extends until May 26 and “Badger Bounce Back” guidelines and advice from medical professionals.
Jon Longley, president of the Verona Area Soccer Club, said partial registration fee refunds are not finalized yet because they are waiting on the WYSA and MAYSA.
There are about 500 players in the Verona Area Soccer Club. Longley said all MAYSA clubs use the same software program for registration and the program can give families a credit for the fall.
If a return to play is made possible during the summer and the timing does not interfere with fall activities, WYSA will administer abbreviated local leagues.
According to WYSA, tryouts for teams up to age 19 and younger will begin July 13, and the uniform offer date for players up to 19 and younger is set for noon on July 21.
Tryouts for the fall season typically take place in late May or early June. Players would then have to order uniforms.
“Assuming they deem it safe to return to play and we can do these tryouts, the offers (team designations) would be quick,” Longley said.
Longley said Verona coaches have had contact with their teams virtually and offered training drills for players to do in their backyard.
U.S. Soccer Coaching Education courses and referee program events have been canceled through June 30.