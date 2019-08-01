Youth football: Wildcats host camp at VAHS Mark Nesbitt Assistant sports editor Mark Nesbitt 27 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Verona seventh-grader Nolan Sathoff catches a pass during the Wildcat youth football camp on Thursday, July 25, at Verona Area High School. Photo by Mark Nesbitt Seventh-grader Finn Norberg (right) breaks up a pass to Aidyn Chatman in a 7-on-7 passing game at the Wildcat youth football camp. Photo by Mark Nesbitt Sixth-grader Maddox Boado throws a pass in a 7-on-7 game during the Wildcat youth football camp. Photo by Mark Nesbitt Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Verona Area High School football team hosted its four-day youth football camp last week. The camp concluded on Thursday, July 25 with a 7-on-7 passing tournament. The camp focused on the fundamentals of passing, receiving and blocking. – Mark Nesbitt Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mark Nesbitt Follow Mark Nesbitt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Tweets by @jonesjere