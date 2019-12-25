Six Verona wrestlers finished fifth place or better at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Wildcats won just three matches in a nonconference road dual against Sugar River on Thursday, Dec. 19, but received four forfeit victories and won 42-36.
Mount Horeb Invitational
Verona finished fifth out of 16 teams with 126 points.
Cael Wozniak placed second at 145 pounds with a 3-1 record. He pinned Madison Memorial’s Jakobe Godbolt (29 seconds), Whitewater’s Dylan DuClos (2:27) and Big Foot’s Raul Rojas (1:52) before an injury forced him to forfeit after the first period of the first-place match against Brodhead/Juda’s Jayson Starr.
Caden Page was the runner-up at 170 with a 2-1 record. He won a 13-1 major decision over Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly and pinned Memorial’s Pierce Kaufman in 1:52, but was pinned in the championship match by Edgerton’s Trevor Wilkinson.
Ben Grandau (126) placed third with a 3-1 record. He pinned Mount Horeb’s Austin Ringgenberg in 2:15 and beat Big Foot’s Ashton Robinson 6-0, but lost 6-2 to Oregon’s Brandon Liddle. Grandau received a forfeit victory in the third-place match.
Heavyweight Jay Hanson was looking for his third tournament title, but settled for third with a 2-1 record. He pinned Dodgeville’s Brighton Judd in 1:24, lost to Memorial’s Patrick McDonald 6-5, and beat Dodgeville’s Louden Fuerstenberg 3-2 in the third-place match.
Logan Neuroth (138) finished fifth with a 3-1 record. He pinned Evansville/Albany’s Nicholas Barmore (20 seconds), Edgerton’s Braden Troger (4:29) and Mount Horeb’s Cody Anderson (2:57) after losing to Fennimore’s Connar Northouse in the first round.
Adam Murphy (195) placed fifth with a 2-1 record. He pinned Mount Horeb’s Dylan Brandemuehl in 1:18 and beat Evansville/Albany’s Baylin Crull 10-4 after losing to Oregon’s Nate Hall.
Spencer Lokken (160) took eighth with a 2-3 record. He pinned Stoughton’s Niko Jemilo (3:21) and Poynette’s Jeremiah Nielsen (4:11).
Blake Herburger (106) finished seventh with a 3-2 record. He pinned Madison West’s Nicholas Gohar (1:46) and Brodhead/Juda’s Jacob Lomar (3:44) after losing to Oregon’s Ryan Payne. Herburger lost to West’s Jaime Nava 12-6, then pinned Montello’s Johnathon Goodman in 2:43 in the seventh-place match.
Eavan Overland went 1-2 at 170. He pinned Deerfield’s Aiden Kammann in 1:42 before losing by pin in his next two matches.
Atticus Marse (145) took eighth with a 1-3 record. He beat Edgerton’s Quinn Kotnour 9-5.
Sean Parry (132) and Tag Snell (170) lost both of their matches.
Whitewater won the team title with 195.5 points.
Verona 42, Sugar River 36
The Wildcats received forfeits at 170, 195, 220 and 285 en route to a win over the Raiders in Belleville.
Herburger (113) pinned Samantha Peterson in 40 seconds, Page (182) pinned Patrick Samon in 1:26 and Wozniak (145) pinned Avery Lettman in 3:59.
Parry (126), Grandau (132), Neuroth (138), Marse (152) and Lokken (160) lost via pin. Sugar River received a forfeit win victory at 120. Both teams forfeited at 106.