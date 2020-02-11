Verona sophomore Cael Wozniak won the 145-pound title at the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Janesville Parker High School.
Wozniak and Ben Grandau won both of their matches in the Wildcats’ final tune-up before the conference tournament -a nonconference double dual against Parkview and Mount Horeb on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Big Eight Conference Tournament
Wozniak cruised to three wins, pinning Madison Memorial’s Jon Prine in 3:22 and Janesville Parker’s Dominic Dransfield in 50 seconds before winning a 9-2 decision over Janesville Craig’s Sebastian Getchell in the championship match.
Verona heavyweight Jay Hanson finished second with a 2-1 record. He pinned Middleton’s Jack Amus in 41 seconds and Craig’s Braeden Hopkins in 1:44 before falling to Madison Memorial’s Patrick McDonald in the championship bout.
Caden Page placed fourth at 170 pounds with a 2-2 record. He pinned Madison West’s Patrick Burke in 1:51 to start his day and pinned Janesville Parker’s Jacob Law in 1:01 in his third match.
Adam Murphy (195) took fifth with a 3-2 record. He pinned Middleton’s Adham Elshaboury in 1:37 and beat Sun Prairie’s Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel 7-2, then received a medical forfeit victory over Craig’s Joe Smith in the fifth-place match.
Grandau (126) and Logan Neuroth (138) also finished fifth with 2-2 records. Each won their second and fourth matches.
Grandau beat Middleton’s Walker Hargrove 3-0 and pinned Beloit Memorial’s Paul Allen at the 2:39 mark of their fifth-place bout.
Neuroth pinned Madison East’s Nathan Starr in 44 seconds and Madison Memorial’s Colin Driscoll in 27 seconds.
Blake Herburger (106) lost his first two matches, but pinned Madison Memorial’s Griffin Paulsen at the 2:33 mark of their seventh-place match.
The Wildcats finished sixth out of 10 teams with 197 points. Janesville Craig won the team title with 311 points.
Mount Horeb 36, Verona 29
Parkview 54, Verona 24
The Wildcats competed with their varsity reserve squad in Mount Horeb, falling to the pair of Vikings.
Grandau (126) pinned Parkview’s Paul Keintz in 1:04 and Mount Horeb’s Austin Ringgenberg in 1:07.
Wozniak (145) pinned Parkview’s Tom Kuffner in 1:33 and won by 16-1 technical fall over Mount Horeb’s Wesley Drager.
Jimmy Shields (182) received a forfeit victory against Mount Horeb.
Spencer Lokken (160) pinned Mount Horeb’s Lorenz Sieber in 2:45 after falling to Parkview’s Wyatt Egan.
Atticus Marse (138) and Taggart Snell (170) received forfeit victories against Parkview, then lost to their Mount Horeb opponents.
Jacob Munson (132) and Garrett Heitke (285) received forfeit victories against Mount Horeb after falling to their Parkview opponents.
Ben Willkom (182) lost by pin against Parkview’s Luke Schwengels. Blake Herburger lost at 106 against Parkview’s Evan Suer and at 113 against Mount Horeb’s Jax Pernot. Zane Oshiro (152) lost both of his matches by pin.