Three Verona wrestlers went 4-1 at the Kane Family Classic Varsity Multi-Duals on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Madison East High School.
The Wildcats were coming off a 40-39 win in the Big Eight Showcase over host Madison La Follette on Friday, Jan. 24.
Kane Family Classic Varsity Multi-Duals
Verona finished seventh out of eight teams with a 2-3 record. The Wildcats beat Madison Memorial 33-31 and Madison West 57-18, but lost to Monona Grove/McFarland (41-30), Madison East (52-30) and Wilmot Union (64-18).
Cael Wozniak and Caden Page each went 4-1 on the day at two different weight classes.
Wozniak pinned Memorial’s John Prine in 1:22, West’s Cayden Byington-Smith in 1:48 and MG/McFarland’s Brandon Thao in 1:58 at 145 pounds, but lost by major decision against Wilmot. He received a forfeit victory against East at 152.
Page pinned West’s Patrick Burke in 54 seconds, East’s Elliott Tuinstra and Memorial’s Adam Garland in 3:19 at 170. He pinned Wilmot’s Kyle Lantz in 54 seconds and lost a 2-1 decision to MG/McFarland’s Connor Frasier at 182.
Heavyweight Jay Hanson also went 4-1 for the Wildcats. He recorded pins of West’s Burke Gustafson (1:25), East’s Angel Tejeda (1:38) and Wilmot’s Andrew Tucknott (3:20) and beat Memorial’s Patrick McDonald 5-1. MG/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht beat Hanson 6-2.
Verona’s Blake Herburger and Ben Grandau each went 3-2 at two different weight classes.
Herburger pinned Memorial’s Griffin Paulsen in 3:08 at 113, and beat West’s Jaime Nava 8-2 and received a forfeit victory against MG/McFarland at 106. He also lost by major decision and by pin against Wilmot at 106.
Grandau pinned Memorial’s Brody Weiler in 3:20 at 132, and pinned Wilmot’s Cameron Baird in 3:59 and received a forfeit victory against West at 126. He also lost by pin against East and MG/McFarland at 126.
Logan Neuroth (138) also went 3-2. He pinned East’s Nanette Hunter in 28 seconds, MG/McFarland’s Travis Pysher in 39 seconds and Memorial’s Zolen Walker in 41 seconds, but lost by pin against West and Wilmot.
Tag Snell (170) finished the tournament 2-1. He received a forfeit victory against MG/McFarland and lost by pin against Wilmot at 170, and also received a forfeit victory against West at 182.
Atticus Marse went 2-2 at two different weight classes. He pinned East’s Nathan Starr in 2:24 at 145 and pinned West’s Joe Harris in 5:52 at 152, but lost by pin against Memorial and Wilmot at 152.
Jacob Munson (132), Achilles Mendes (195) and Adam Murphy (220) received forfeit victories against West, but could not pick up a win in their other matches. Spencer Lokken (160) received a forfeit victory against MG/McFarland.
Verona forfeited at 113 against East, MG/McFarland, West and Wilmot; and at 120 against East, Memorial and Wilmot.
The Wildcats forfeited at 152 against MG/McFarland and at 220 against East and Memorial.
There were double forfeits in Verona’s duals against Memorial (106 and 126), MG/McFarland (120) and West (120).
Verona 40, Madison La Follette 39
The two Big Eight Conference teams split the 14 matches, but the Wildcats came out on top against the Lancers.
Murphy (220) pinned Caleb Hillson in 22 seconds, Ben Willkom (182) pinned Lexus Browning in 1:07, Wozniak (145) pinned James Lacey in 3:27 and Lokken (160) pinned Darien Browning in 5:35.
Marse (152) beat Ibrahim Bassalat 9-5.
Verona received forfeit victories at 132 and 285, and forfeited at 113 and 120.
Herburger (106) lost by decision. Grandau (126), Neuroth (138), Page (170) and Mendes (195) lost by pin.