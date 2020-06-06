Three wrestlers from Verona Area High School earned Academic All-State honors for the 2019-20 season.
Rising juniors Spencer Lokken, Adam Murphy and Cael Wozniak met the academic criteria (grade point average of 3.5 or above based on a 4.0 scale) and athletic criteria (qualification for individual sectionals) required to be chosen.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an amended process for Academic All-State selection. All head coaches were mailed guidelines and a link to nominate wrestlers that meet the criteria.
Wrestlers who participated in individual sectionals were eligible. Cumulative GPA at the end of the last grading period, prior to April 28, was used. Schools using a weighted grading scale had their numbers converted to an unweighted scale.
Seven Verona wrestlers qualified for the Division 1 Verona Sectional, and rising junior heavyweight Jay Hanson qualified for the state tournament. Lokken, Murphy and Wozniak lost in the sectional quarterfinals.
Lokken competed at 160 pounds in the postseason and finished fourth at the Middleton Regional to qualify for sectionals. He ended the season with an 11-22 record.
Murphy was the 220-pound runner-up at regionals and ended the season 22-22. He took fifth in the 195-pound bracket at the Big Eight Conference Tournament.
Wozniak – the son of Verona head coach Bob Wozniak – won the 145-pound title at the Big Eight Tournament. He was the 145-pound runner-up at regionals and ended the season 30-9.