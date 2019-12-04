A blend of young talent and experienced youth wrestlers are joining forces as the Verona wrestling team aims to improve in the Big Eight Conference standings.
The Wildcats return seven wrestlers from a team that finished ninth in the Big Eight last year. Junior Ben Grandau posted 26 wins at 126 pounds and took third in the conference tournament last season en route to a sectional berth.
Grandau is expected to wrestle down a weight class at 120 this season. The other returning letterwinners are sophomores Logan Neuroth (138), Cael Wozniak (145), Spencer Lokken (160) and Adam Murphy (195 or 220) and seniors Zak Morrison (138 or 145) and Caden Page (170).
Cael Wozniak took third in the conference tournament at 138 last year.
Verona coach Bob Wozniak said the Wildcats are shooting for a top-five finish in the Big Eight.
“Our team will have better numbers, and a large, more-experienced sophomore class will continue to be the core of the team,” he said.
Verona has a quartet of newcomers who could emerge in the lineup. Senior Eric Blum has youth wrestling experience and could help at 152. Bob Wozniak said injuries have kept Blum out of wrestling in the past.
Sophomore Jay Hanson is expected to slot in at heavyweight. He qualified for state as a youth wrestler, but missed last season with an injury.
“He has extensive experience in youth and offseason wrestling,” Bob Wozniak said of Hanson. “He has put in the time and will definitely surprise.”
Freshmen Blake Herbeger (106) and Atticus Marse (138 or 145) could be immediate contributors. Marse is an experienced wrestler who has been a youth state qualifier, and Herbeger has wrestled since kindergarten.
The Wildcats are expected to have one of the youngest teams in the Big Eight, with seven of their weight classes expected to be sophomores and freshmen. Janesville Craig dominated the field last season, crowning five champions to win the Big Eight title.
Wozniak said the top teams in the conference this year will be Craig, Middelton and Sun Prairie.