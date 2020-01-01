Sophomore heavyweight Jay Hanson paced Verona with a fifth-place finish at the Bi-State Classic on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the La Crosse Center.
Hanson pinned Athens’ Mitchell Gore in 28 seconds, Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards’ James Schaefbauer in 1:24, Stratford’s Beau Gross in 4:32 on Friday, Dec. 27, to reach the semifinals. He was pinned by Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Troy Leibfried and Monroe’s Bodie Minder, but bounced back to win a 3-2 decision over Riverdale’s Dawson Wilmot in the fifth-place match.
The Wildcats finished 19th out of 26 Division 1 teams with 51 points.
Ben Grandau (126 pounds) and Adam Murphy (195) each went 2-2.
Grandau pinned La Crosse Logan/Central’s Donavin Wylie in 2:47 and Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Leonardo Rodriguez in 3:04, but was pinned by Marshfield’s Hoyt Blaskowski in 15 seconds and lost 9-6 to Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Treyton Starkey in the consolation bracket.
Murphy pinned Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaefer in 29 seconds and De Soto’s Daniel Atkins in 2:27 after a 3-2 loss to Portage’s Shane Steines. He was pinned in the first period of his final match against Medford’s Dalton Krug.
Caden Page (170) pinned Lodi’s Kyle Pickarts in 2:49 in the consolation bracket, but lost his two other matches via pin.
Blake Herburger (106), Sean Parry (132), Logan Neuroth (138), Spencer Lokken (160), Achilles Mendes (182) lost both of their matches.