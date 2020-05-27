When Carissa Witthuhn enters the workforce with a master’s degree in audiology, she will take with her lessons learned from her time on the University of Wisconsin women’s rowing team.
Witthuhn graduated from Wisconsin with a Bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders and is planning to take a year off before attending grad school at UW, Minnesota or Saint Louis in the fall of 2021.
“It made me keep coming back because of a newfound competitive nature,” Witthuhn said of rowing. “Walking to class, I wanted to beat people to the stoplight.”
The origins of rowing date back to Ancient Egypt. Team members propel a boat by using oars to push against the water.
Witthuhn – a 2016 Verona Area High School graduate – rowed bow seat and helped the Badgers finish fourth at the 2019 Big Ten Championships and 13th at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
The NCAA’s decision on March 12 to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic came as a shock to Witthuhn and her teammates.
“There were a lot of tears,” Witthuhn said. “Our goal was to get first in the Big Ten Championships. It’s kind of sad I won’t be able to join them in their journey next year.”
Witthuhn excelled as a four-time letterwinner in both tennis and track and field at Verona. She was a three-time Thrower of the Year and played No. 1 singles as a senior captain.
Witthuhn competed in track and field at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a freshman. She focused on the shot put and discus and learned the javelin and hammer throw.
“I decided to leave Whitewater because I thought I could get a more rigorous core schedule at Wisconsin,” she said. “I missed home.”
After enrolling at Wisconsin in the fall of 2017, Witthuhn attended tryouts for the rowing team. She wasn’t familiar with the sport and didn’t know about the training regiment until she started. All she knew was that UW’s program was receptive to walk-ons.
“I wanted to continue my athletic career at Wisconsin,” she said. “There were a lot of competitive and rough practices and a few boats were flipped,” she said. “But I’m glad I stayed with it.”
Witthuhn has learned adaptability in working with a team and perseverance through rowing. She even recalled having to help a freshman adjust to a new sport.
“There is such a level of trust involved,” she said. “One of the biggest misconceptions is it’s all upper body. It’s all lower body – glutes, hips and legs. It’s mentally and physically brutal.”
The UW rowing team practices on Lake Mendota from 6-8 a.m. each weekday, with weight training every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Saturday practices on the water were three hours long.