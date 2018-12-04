Former Verona Area High School standout Beata Nelson now holds the American records in the 100-, 200- and 200-yard individual medley at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational at the end of March.
The Univeristy of Wisconsin junior phenom broke the American and U.S. open record in the 100 back (49.67 seconds) on Friday, Nov. 29. The performance marked just the 10th clocking under the 50-second barrier all-time, of which Nelson owns four. Of the four other women to go sub-50 in the event, none have done so more than twice.
The record-setting effort dethroned Stanford’s Ally Howe (49.69) and gave Nelson three of the six fastest swims ever in the 100 back. She finished second to Howe at last year’s NCAA championships.
Nelson also shattered her own 200 IM, winning the event in 1:53.08 on Nov. 30. She was an All-American in both the 100 back and 200 IM last season.
Nelson also broke UW the 200-yard backstroke record and set another nation-leading mark in the 200 back last week at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational. Her time of 1:40 not only secured a win but also toppled the UW record she set at the 2018 NCAA championship.