Verona extended its winning streak to 17 and took sole possession of first place in the Big Eight Conference with a 25-18, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18 road win over Sun Prairie on Thursday night.
The Cardinals came into the match ranked No. 10 in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Poll. The Wildcats, on the other hand, have not received honorable mention in the Division 1 poll this season, and were well aware of their opponent’s ranking.
“At first, it was nerve-wracking being on their home court,” Verona senior Maddy Kelley said. “But I think we did a good job responding and getting all of our players involved.”
Kelley had a match-high five blocks against a Sun Prairie squad with a plethora of offensive weapons.
“We executed our game plan,” Verona coach Bauer said. “Sun Prairie is an athletic, pin-heavy team right now, and KJ (McNabb) is their main attacker. She’s going to get her kills, but we were able to slow her down with the block and defend behind that.”
Verona (23-3, 6-0 Big Eight) took advantage of five Sun Prairie service errors in the fourth set. A hitting errors by the Cardinals and back-to-back aces by Amelia Hust gave the Wildcats a 7-4 lead.
Verona scored five straight points to go up 12-6, as Kelley recorded a stuff block and a kill, Rachel Karnosky served an ace, and Jordan Armstrong had a tip kill during the stretch.
The Wildcats ripped off three straight points to make it 15-7, but the Cardinals staged a 4-1 run.. Verona responded with a 3-1 run -- capped by a Megan Touchett kill -- and traded points until the end of the match.
The teams traded points to begin the match before Verona seized control with a 3-0 run to go up 11-8. The Wildcats ripped off two more 3-0 runs to increase their lead, but the Cardinals stormed back with a 5-1 run.
Verona called timeout and came back with a 6-2 stretch that included two aces and a tip kill by Claudia Bobb. Touchett’s kill from the right side capped the first set.
Sun Prairie (26-4, 5-1) jumped ahead 4-0 in the second set, but Verona scored eight of the next 10 points to take the lead. Delaney McIntosh slammed three kills to make it 19-12, and the Wildcats closed the set with two 3-0 runs.
Verona used a 4-2 run to tie the third set at 6. Sun Prairie scored 10 of the next 13 points.
The Wildcats trimmed their deficit to 19-17 after kills by Touchett and Armstrong and an ace by Hust, but the Cardinals hung on.
Hust finished with a match-high 19 digs, thanks in large part to her positioning and willingness to take on Sun Prairie’s hitters.
“It’s all about reading the ball, stepping in and being confident,” Hust said. “The adrenaline definitely helps, too.”
Bobb slammed a match-high 14 kills, while Armstrong dished out a match-high 35 assists. Bobb and Karnosky added three aces apiece.
Verona’s victory came almost a year after the Cardinals came back from a two-set deficit to beat the Wildcats on their home court.
“We’ve been working hard to build our mental toughness, and this was a step in the right direction,” Bauer said. “We’ll see Sun Prairie again, whether it’s at the conference tournament or in sectionals.”