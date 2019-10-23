Verona won its pool at the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19, but lost in the championship match to Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats finished the Big Eight slate 9-0 with a sweep of Madison East on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Verona will host a Division 1 championship and play either Holmen or Onalaska Saturday.
Big Eight Conference Tournament
The Wildcats defeated Madison East (25-11, 25-16); Madison Memorial (25-13, 25-22); Madison La Follette (25-19, 25-13); Middleton (25-16, 25-14) and host Janesville Parker (25-21, 24-26, 15-13).
Sun Prairie edged Verona 25-19, 26-28, 15-9 in the championship match.
Jordan Armstrong dished out 125 assists in the six matches. The University of Pennsylvania commit also served four aces against Memorial, three aces against Parker and two aces against Sun Prairie.
Megan Touchett slammed nine kills against Middleton and Parker. Maddy Kelley recorded eight kills and three blocks against Sun Prairie and two blocks against Parker.
Amelia Hust had 10 digs and four aces against La Follette, 11 digs against Sun Prairie, 10 digs against Parker and five aces against East.
Claudia Bobb helped with seven kills against La Follette, 10 digs against Parker, eight digs against Memorial, seven digs against East and two aces against Sun Prairie.
Anna Bohrer slammed six kills, Katie Trias served four aces and Rachel Witthuhn had three blocks against Memorial. Kylie Magnus chipped in six kills against East, and Delaney McIntosh added eight digs against Middleton.
Verona def. Madison East 25-15, 25-7, 25-10
The Wildcats capped a perfect run through the Big Eight regular season with a road win over the Purgolders.
Armstrong dished out 26 assists and served six aces. Kelley was strong at the net with 13 kills and three blocks. Bobb led the back line with seven digs.