The Verona volleyball team’s winning streak reached 16 with the Wildcats’ 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 home win over Big Eight Conference rival Madison West on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Verona (22-3, 5-0 Big Eight) won all six of its matches Saturday, Sept. 21, en route to a championship at the Middleton Invitational. The Wildcats were coming off a sweep of Janesville Craig on Thursday, Sept. 19.
“We’re asking them to make changes and putting a lot on their plate to execute, and they’ve responded well to those changes,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “I also think they’re bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Verona def. Madison West 25-11, 25-9, 25-11The Wildcats got off to fast starts in all three sets against the Regents.
Verona jumped out to a 5-1 start to the match, but West responded with a 4-1 run to trim its deficit to 6-5.
“That was definitely our opportunity to push them and make the set a lot closer,” West coach Ben Sperstad said. “We were making them uncomfortable and had them out of system. After we lost serve and lost a couple points, our energy dropped.”
The Wildcats found their footing, as setter Jordan Armstrong moved the ball around to several hitters for kills.
“We know we have a strong team that believes in each other,” Verona senior Megan Touchett said. “We trust each other to put the ball away when we need to and execute.”
An ace by Delaney McIntosh and combo block by Armstrong and Maddy Kelley made it 19-10 Wildcats. The Regents scored on a hitting error, but Verona quickly composed itself with six straight points to finish off the first set.
“Our motto is to take care of our side of the court,” Bauer said. “We try to get a side-out within two points, and when we can do that, it works out well for us. The scores in each set indicated we did that.”
Four West hitting errors to start the second gave the Wildcats a 5-1 lead. The lead grew to 9-2 on the service of Armstrong, and an ace by Claudia Bobb made it 12-3 Verona. Emily Karnosky capped the second set with an ace.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-2 advantage in the third set, and an ace by Katie Trias made it 12-4.
West rallied off five straight points to trim its deficit to 17-11, including a point where two Regents kept the ball off the floor via kicks.
Verona finished off the match with eight straight points. West had four hitting errors, Karnosky and McIntosh each served an ace, and Bobb recorded two kills.
Bobb finished with a match-high 13 kills. Armstrong dished out 20 assists, libero Amelia Hust had 10 digs, and Kelley added three blocks.
Middleton Invitational
Verona defeated former Badger Conference rival Madison Edgewood 25-16, 25-16 in the championship game, capping a day of dominance.
The Wildcats held off Platteville 25-21, 25-20 in the semifinals.
In pool play, Verona beat Monticello (25-10, 25-13), Holmen (25-10, 25-23), Edgewood (25-12, 25-16) and Wisconsin Heights (25-14, 25-14).
McIntosh slammed six kills in the championship match against Edgewood and five kills against Wisconsin Heights.
She also had eight digs and three aces in the pool-play match against Edgewood to go with five digs and four aces against Platteville.
Armstrong dished out 101 assists in the Wildcats’ six matches.
Touchett racked up 18 combined kills in the matches against Edgewood and Platteville.
Bobb added nine digs and three aces in the second matchup against Edgewood, six digs against Holmen and five kills against Wisconsin Heights.
Rachel Witthuhn was a force at the net with four kills against Monticello and a combined 10 blocks in the other pool-play matches.
Hust recorded nine digs in the championship match, 10 digs and two aces against Wisconsin Heights and six digs and two aces against Holmen.
Kelley added six kills against Holmen and three blocks in the pool-play match against Edgewood. Karnosky served two aces against Holmen.
Verona def. Janesville
Craig 25-19, 25-13, 25-19
Bobb recorded 12 kills in the Wildcats’ Big Eight home victory over the Cougars
Armstrong dished out 32 assists, while Hust had eight digs.
Karnosky and McIntosh each served three aces. Kelley and Witthuhn each had two blocks.