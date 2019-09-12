The Verona volleyball team’s winning streak reached eight after a Big Eight Conference home victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The streak started with a win in the third-place match at the Catholic Memorial Invite. Verona (13-3, 2-0 Big Eight) then swept Madison La Follette on Thursday, Sept. 5, and won all five of its matches at the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Verona def. Janesville Parker 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
The Wildcats rebounded from a first-set loss to beat the Vikings at home.
The first set was a see-saw battle, with Parker forcing a Verona timeout up 5-1 early. The Wildcats seized a 14-11 lead, and the teams traded points before the Vikings tied the set at 23. A block gave Parker the first set.
Verona controlled the second and third set. The Wildcats led 16-13 in the fourth set, and scored nine of the final 11 points to seal the victory.
Monona Grove Invitational
Verona defeated Oregon 25-15, 25-12; Madison East 25-15, 25-17; Ripon 25-12, 25-12; Tomah 25-19, 25-13 and Monona Grove 25-16, 25-23 en route to the tournament title.
Claudia Bobb recorded 12 kills against Monona Grove and eight kills against East and Tomah. She also had six digs against Oregon and four against Ripon.
Jordan Armstrong dished out 22 assists against Tomah, 20 against Monona Grove and 14 against Oregon, East and Ripon. She also served four aces against Ripon, three against East and two against Tomah.
Maddy Kelley slammed six kills against Oregon and recorded four blocks against Monona Grove. Anna Bohrer added four kills against Ripon and two blocks against Tomah.
Kylie Magnus had four kills against Ripon and six digs against East.
Amelia Hust hustled for 11 digs against Monona Grove and four against Ripon. Gretchen Karnosky had nine digs against Tomah and served three aces against Oregon and East. Rachel Witthuhn added two blocks against East.
Verona def. Madison La Follette 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
The Wildcats won their Big Eight opener and home opener with a sweep of the Lancers.
Armstrong started the third set with 12 straight service points, including four aces in the stretch.
“I’m sure I’ve served that long before at some point, but not in a big high school match or to start the set,” Armstrong said. “My team and coaches really helped me during the stretch.”
Already down two sets to none, La Follette scored 16 of the next 20 points to tie the score at 16.
Bobb gave the Wildcats the lead for good with a thunderous kill on the next point, and Kelley served an ace.
The Wildcats scored the final four points to close the match. Bobb served a pair of aces, Megan Touchett slammed a kill, and Magnus tipped a kill.
Verona shook off a shaky start and six service errors in the first set.
“I think we had a hard time settling in. Everything felt a bit frantic,” Wildcats coach Jillian Bauer said. “There was a lot of adrenaline and emotions with it being our first home match. At the end of the day, a win’s a win.”
Verona scored five straight points to take a 9-5 lead in the first. Bobb hammered a kill, La Follette recorded three straight hitting errors, and Armstrong and Kelley combined on a block.
Back-to-back aces by Armstrong made it 17-9 Wildcats. Bobb served back-to-back aces to increase the lead to 20-11. Verona found its groove offensively late in the first with solid passing and tips.
The Lancers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set, but the Wildcats promptly rattled off five straight points to seize the advantage. Verona scored five straight points in the middle of the set to increase its lead to 17-10, and Bobb closed the second with a cross-court kill.
Bobb finished with 10 kills, six aces and five digs. Armstrong recorded 27 assists, seven aces and three digs. Touchett and Kelley added seven and six kills, respectively. Hust chipped in four digs.