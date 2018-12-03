Big games between Verona and Notre Dame are nothing new as, the teams are perennially ranked in the top 10 of the WisconsinPrepHockey standings. They’ve faced each other 10 times over the past 10 seasons, including four times in the WIAA state tournament since the 2011-12 seasons.
“We’re blessed with a good youth program,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “Notre Dame is a little different, being a private school, kids can choose to go there.”
Once you’ve had a couple championships, Marshall said, people get more excited and it becomes a little more serious for everybody in the program.
“The commitment level for our kids just elevates, and a lot of these kids become 365-day-a-year hockey players, he said.
At Notre Dame, coach Cory McCracken agreed that it all starts with culture.
“Our players work exceptionally hard in the offseason,” he said. “I think we have a program that develops players and helps them advance (playing after high school). When you do that, and work on good habits and details every day in practice, that’s where it starts.”
The program’s successes and shortcomings seemed to be inextricably linked over the past decade with Verona holding a 3-1 advantage over Notre Dame in the state tournament. The Wildcats defeated the Tritons in the 2018 state quarterfinals and the semifinals in 2013 and 2014. Verona finished runner-up at state in 2013 and won the only state championship in school history in 2014.
Notre Dame’s last playoff win against Verona came in the 2012 state quarterfinals, and neither team reached state in 2015-17.
While Verona holds the advantage at state, it’s Notre Dame that has dominated the regular-season battles.
The Wildcats have played Notre Dame every season but one (2011-12) dating back to the 2009-10 and the Tritons hold a 6-0-2 lead, including a pair of 3-3 ties the last two seasons.
“There is a long history between our two programs. We respect Verona for what they bring to the table,” McCracken said. “That’s why we schedule a game against each other every year.
“There is no doubt that they are going to be a team that’s tough to beat at the end of the season.”