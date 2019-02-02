Sophomore forward Ava Downing scored the game-winning goal 4 minutes, 41 seconds into the third period Friday, Feb. 1, to lead the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team to another one-goal win over the Icebergs.
A couple steps inside the blueline, Downing fired a low shot through a screen and past the stick of Stoughton sophomore goaltender Abby Seybold inside the Mandt Community Center. It was the second 2-1 win for the Metro Lynx against their Badger Conference rivals this year.
“Abby (Ahlborn) had a nice backhand pass to Ava (Jambor). She passed it off to me and just wanted to put a shot on goal,” Downing said.
The final score was no surprise for Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie, who was expecting a similar game to the last time the two teams played.
“The Icebergs are a very hard-working team,” he said. “They are relentless on the forecheck and they do a really good job blocking shots and making sure you don’t get good quality second chances.”
The Metro Lynx were outshot in the first (12-4) and third periods (12-10) but only allowed one goal off a deflection in the third period as senior goaltender Gwen Parker stopped 32 shots on goal.
“If it wasn’t for Gwen tonight, it could have been a different story,” McKersie said. “She made a couple breakaway saves, several backdoor saves and some through traffic. Without her, it would have been a very rough night for us.”
The win helped the Metro Lynx (7-11-2 overall, 4-3-1 Badger) remain in third place behind the Rock County Fury (11-7-2, 6-0-2) and Cap City Cougars (9-5-3, 6-0-1) in conference.
A young team with only two seniors, the Icebergs tied the game 1-1 when Monona Grove junior forward Brynn Weaver scored on a shot that deflected off the skate of a Lynx defenseman.
“I always tell the girls, just throw the puck to the net and good things will happen,” Icebergs coach Matt Gallagher said. “That was just kind of a bi-product of it.”
The Metro Lynx scored a similar goal earlier, 10:22 into the second period against Seybold, to take a 1-0 lead on a goal by senior forward Haley Meskin. Seybold finished the game with 34 saves, including 20 in the second period for the Icebergs.
The Metro Lynx entered the game with two wins, two losses and a tie in their past five games. The Icebergs (7-12-0, 3-6-0) had won three and loss two over the same stretch.
Weather cancellations Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday had an effect, McKersie said.
“We haven’t been on the ice much and I think we were trying to shake off the rust,” he said. “We panicked with the puck a little bit today and through a lot of pucks around that we hadn’t been doing the last five or six games.”
The Lynx played solid in a 3-1 win at Viroqua (Jan. 23) and had a really up-tempo game in a 5-0 loss against the third-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm on Jan. 26, McKersie said.
“We were hoping for a bit of continuity coming into this game,” he said. “Still, it was nice to see the girls gut it out and find a way to win.”
Gallagher said although the Icebergs had three or four breakaways, playing down a skater for much of the second period took its toll.
“We played through it and continued to go out there and put the pressure on,” he said. “I’m proud of the girls. They played probably their best game of the year in my opinion.”
Playoff seedings
Seeding for the WIAA playoffs takes play Sunday. Onalaska (9-9-1) is 6-0-0 against the rest of the sectional and expected to earn the top seed. Cap City is 6-0-1 with a make-up game against the Fury coming on Monday, Feb. 11. The Rock County co-op is 5-1-2 against the sectional and expected to earn the third seed.
McKersie said he his hopeful the Metro Lynx can earn a home game with the fourth seed. That would most likely setup a third game with Viroqua. The teams split during the regular season, with each team winning on the road. The winner of that game could potentially take on the a very tough Onalaska team.
“We have three games left and they’re all going to be difficult,” McKersie said. “We’re not finished the regular season with a weak schedule and hopefully that prepares us well for the playoffs.”
The Lynx play the honorable-mention Cap City Cougars, second-ranked Fox Cities and ninth-ranked Bay Area Ice Bears.
Gallagher hopes to sell the Icebergs as a sixth-seed to the rest of the eight-team sectional.
“If I’m a good salesman, we’ll probably be a six seed. If I’m not, we’ll probably be a seven,” he said. “We’ve definitely competed in all but three games. If we play well and focused, anything can happen.”